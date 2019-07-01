Volumes spurt at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 23739 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3473 shares

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2019.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 23739 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3473 shares. The stock rose 3.32% to Rs.542.00. Volumes stood at 3541 shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.388.90. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd recorded volume of 37223 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7781 shares. The stock gained 9.13% to Rs.337.10. Volumes stood at 9997 shares in the last session.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 17800 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5479 shares. The stock gained 3.00% to Rs.254.10. Volumes stood at 8802 shares in the last session.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd saw volume of 15589 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6229 shares. The stock increased 2.18% to Rs.96.20. Volumes stood at 4985 shares in the last session.

