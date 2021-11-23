Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 83.46 points or 1.53% at 5551.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (up 5.8%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.56%),Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (up 4%),Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (up 3.84%),Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 3.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 3.44%), Rain Industries Ltd (up 3.38%), Best Agrolife Ltd (up 3.34%), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (up 3.19%), and National Peroxide Ltd (up 3.19%).

On the other hand, Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.57%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 2.53%), and Sahyadri Industries Ltd (down 2.05%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.24 or 0.34% at 58267.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17391.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 214.1 points or 0.77% at 28159.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.74 points or 0.67% at 8812.2.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 868 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

