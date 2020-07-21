MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 380.76 croreNet profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 380.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 1532.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1669.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales380.76399.42 -5 1532.731669.80 -8 OPM %9.806.04 -5.357.81 - PBDT17.543.43 411 -1.0253.25 PL PBT4.36-9.89 LP -54.81-1.42 -3760 NP1.53-29.82 LP -67.67-20.60 -228
