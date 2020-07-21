JUST IN
Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 422.26% in the June 2020 quarter
MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 380.76 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 380.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 1532.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1669.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales380.76399.42 -5 1532.731669.80 -8 OPM %9.806.04 -5.357.81 - PBDT17.543.43 411 -1.0253.25 PL PBT4.36-9.89 LP -54.81-1.42 -3760 NP1.53-29.82 LP -67.67-20.60 -228

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 07:50 IST

