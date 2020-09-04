MSTC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DoT selects MSTC for conducting spectrum auction
MSTC consolidated net profit declines 83.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Steel Ministry directs PSUs to feed migrant workers near their facilities
Steel Minister instructs PSUs to ensure lockdown guidelines, social distancing at plants, townships
Telcos have appetite to buy 4G spectrum due to rise in data cnsumption: COAI
-
Sales decline 79.03% to Rs 101.79 croreNet loss of MSTC reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.03% to Rs 101.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 485.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales101.79485.41 -79 OPM %5.1410.64 -PBDT5.2549.21 -89 PBT0.4645.35 -99 NP-2.7729.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU