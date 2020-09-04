JUST IN
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Business Standard

MSTC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 79.03% to Rs 101.79 crore

Net loss of MSTC reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.03% to Rs 101.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 485.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales101.79485.41 -79 OPM %5.1410.64 -PBDT5.2549.21 -89 PBT0.4645.35 -99 NP-2.7729.08 PL

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 09:15 IST

