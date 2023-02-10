MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 136.29% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 105.08% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 136.29% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.08% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales160.1778.10 105 OPM %28.1229.21 -PBDT46.9122.44 109 PBT42.0518.74 124 NP31.4513.31 136

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

