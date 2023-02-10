MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 136.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Uniparts India, RVNL, MTAR in spotlight
MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 29.61% in the September 2022 quarter
MTAR Tech Q2 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 25 cr
MTAR signs MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre
MTAR inks MoU with IN-SPACe India for developing satellite launch vehicle
-
Sales rise 105.08% to Rs 160.17 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies rose 136.29% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.08% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales160.1778.10 105 OPM %28.1229.21 -PBDT46.9122.44 109 PBT42.0518.74 124 NP31.4513.31 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU