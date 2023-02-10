MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 136.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 105.08% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 136.29% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.08% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.160.1778.1028.1229.2146.9122.4442.0518.7431.4513.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)