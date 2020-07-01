Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 639.09% in the December 2019 quarter
Avanse Financial Services opens branch in Bengaluru
M&M Financial spurts after good Q3 numbers
COVID-19: Geojit Financial waives off brokerage charges for healthcare professionals
Govt should utilise IFSC platform to support export industry: Officials
-
Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 4.44 croreNet loss of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.95% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.74% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.444.93 -10 13.595.42 151 OPM %-154.95102.23 -99.71187.08 - PBDT-10.010.71 PL 4.643.90 19 PBT-10.030.69 PL 4.563.81 20 NP-6.940.62 PL 3.823.64 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU