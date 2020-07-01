JUST IN
Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 4.44 crore

Net loss of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.95% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.74% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.444.93 -10 13.595.42 151 OPM %-154.95102.23 -99.71187.08 - PBDT-10.010.71 PL 4.643.90 19 PBT-10.030.69 PL 4.563.81 20 NP-6.940.62 PL 3.823.64 5

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:44 IST

