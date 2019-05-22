Mukta Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mukta Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mukta Arts opens five single screen properties
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 257.84% to Rs 10.95 croreNet profit of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 257.84% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.40% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.953.06 258 19.6711.50 71 OPM %45.39-38.56 -14.08-27.57 - PBDT6.23-0.32 LP 8.070.17 4647 PBT5.61-1.13 LP 5.60-2.54 LP NP3.74-0.89 LP 3.881.49 160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU