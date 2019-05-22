JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Mukta Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 257.84% to Rs 10.95 crore

Net profit of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 257.84% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.40% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.953.06 258 19.6711.50 71 OPM %45.39-38.56 -14.08-27.57 - PBDT6.23-0.32 LP 8.070.17 4647 PBT5.61-1.13 LP 5.60-2.54 LP NP3.74-0.89 LP 3.881.49 160

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements