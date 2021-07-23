Music Broadcast Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 13 cr

Music Broadcast's standalone net loss contracted to Rs 12.94 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Revenue from operations soared 42.54% to Rs 20.47 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 14.36 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 18.19 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 19.72 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post market hours yesterday, 22 July 2021.

Music Broadcast maintained a 21% volume market share, 71% volume growth on a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) basis. The Q1 FY22 EBITDA was at Rs (9.3) crore.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Shailesh Gupta, the director of Music Broadcast, has said: "Entering the new financial year, reeling with the 2nd wave of COVID-19 presented a new set of challenges, owing to the localized lockdowns and mixed indicators from the different sectors that form a substantial part of our clientele and move the industry overall. While it did not dent the operations as severely as last year, it certainly halted the momentum of recovery towards normalcy or even the possible capitalization of the growth prospects on offer in the industry."

"Radio City's multiple initiatives have helped us outperform the industry and maintain our leading market share of 21% in ad volumes. Continuing with various initiatives in Q1 that were planned and implemented throughout the last year have helped us strengthen this leadership position. Keeping up with the times and ramping up our digital solutions, providing our customers end-to-end, omni-channel solutions for their products and services, the company has certainly raised the bar in terms of number and quality of service offerings."

"A strong balance sheet with ample reserves for testing times as the ones we have just witnessed, have always been the focus of the company, hence, conscious efforts aimed at a good liquidity position have led to our cash reserves being Rs 242 crore as on 30 June as compared to Rs 236 crore as on 31 March 2021. Regarding the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative preference shares, SEBI has accorded its approval and we have filed the scheme with NCLT and are awaiting final approval from them."

Music Broadcast (MBL), a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan, is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India. It operates under the brand name Radio City. The company currently has 39 FM radio stations across 12 states.

Shares of Music Broadcast added 0.20% to Rs 25.35 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 25.20 to Rs 26.10 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)