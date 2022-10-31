JUST IN
Music Broadcast standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 48.64 crore

Net profit of Music Broadcast declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 48.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales48.6442.04 16 OPM %8.3310.85 -PBDT8.378.69 -4 PBT0.140.49 -71 NP0.100.29 -66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:47 IST

