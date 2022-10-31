Music Broadcast standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 48.64 crore

Net profit of Music Broadcast declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 48.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.48.6442.048.3310.858.378.690.140.490.100.29

