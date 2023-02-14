Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.15% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 59.96% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.15% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.186.44-72.94-10.404.9012.514.7912.373.909.74

