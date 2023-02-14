Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 66.15% to Rs 2.18 croreNet profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 59.96% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.15% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.186.44 -66 OPM %-72.94-10.40 -PBDT4.9012.51 -61 PBT4.7912.37 -61 NP3.909.74 -60
