Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 73.93% in the March 2020 quarter
Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 54.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.75% to Rs 167.22 croreNet Loss of Nahar Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 33.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.75% to Rs 167.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales167.22437.16 -62 OPM %-5.805.79 -PBDT-21.958.83 PL PBT-36.45-8.08 -351 NP-33.33-7.91 -321
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU