Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.75% to Rs 167.22 crore

Net Loss of Nahar Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 33.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.75% to Rs 167.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales167.22437.16 -62 OPM %-5.805.79 -PBDT-21.958.83 PL PBT-36.45-8.08 -351 NP-33.33-7.91 -321

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:30 IST

