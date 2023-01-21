The Phosphate Company consolidated net profit rises 1101.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.32% to Rs 60.12 croreNet profit of The Phosphate Company rose 1101.52% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.32% to Rs 60.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.1240.81 47 OPM %20.235.24 -PBDT10.951.22 798 PBT10.680.95 1024 NP7.930.66 1102
