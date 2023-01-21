Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 157.25% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 157.25% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.922.69 157 OPM %1.010.74 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.050.03 67
