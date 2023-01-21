JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 157.25% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 157.25% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.922.69 157 OPM %1.010.74 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.050.03 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU