Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 157.25% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 157.25% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.922.691.010.740.090.030.090.030.050.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)