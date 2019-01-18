Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.69% to Rs 156397.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries rose 8.82% to Rs 10251.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9420.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 56.69% to Rs 156397.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99810.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales156397.0099810.00 57 OPM %13.6317.61 -PBDT19682.0017742.00 11 PBT14445.0013212.00 9 NP10251.009420.00 9
