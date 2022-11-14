Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1296.84% to Rs 13.27 croreNet Loss of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1296.84% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.270.95 1297 OPM %-15.22-71.58 -PBDT-1.26-0.15 -740 PBT-1.27-0.18 -606 NP-0.95-0.17 -459
