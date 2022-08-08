Kirloskar Ferrous soars after turnaround Q1 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Ferrous gains after blast furnace at Karnataka-based plant resumes operations
Kirloskar Ferrous spurts on CCI nod for acquiring majority stake in ISMT
Kirloskar Ferrous completes acquisition of ISMT
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 51.78% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries jumped 6.31% to Rs 223.30 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 102.08 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 41.12 crore in Q4 March 2022.On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 44.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1493.82 crore in Q1 June 2022. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 65.2% QoQ to Rs 125.61 crore in Q1 June 2022.
EBITDA stood at Rs 186.7 crore for Q1 FY23 as against Rs 117.5 crore for Q4 FY22, a 59% increase QoQ. EBITDA margin was at 12% for FY22 vs 11% FY21.
Total expense jumped 42.5% QoQ to Rs 1320.06 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 900.98 crore (up 42.2% QoQ) and employee expenses stood at Rs 73.18 crore (up 67.5% QoQ).
In Financial Year 2021 -2022 Kirloskar Ferrous lndustries acquired management control over ISMT on 10 March 2022. Consequently, disclosure of the consolidated financial results for quarter ended 30 June 2021 is not applicable.
On a standalone basis, the company's net profit declined 39.89% to Rs 83.85 crore while net sales rose 15.44% to Rs 949.88 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021. PBT fell 41% to Rs 109.23 crore during the period under review. Sequentially, PAT and PBT rose 28% while net sales rose 5% over Q4 FY23.
R.V.Gumaste, managing director, Kirloskar Ferrous lndustries, said "Q1 has been a steady quarter with 5% growth on topline q-o-q. Our margins on the standalone business have improved through the cost-saving initiatives and effective management of inventories. We just completed the upgradation of our mini blast furnace -2 and all the other projects are progressing satisfactorily.
On the consolidated side, the performance was satisfactory too, with around 44% growth on the top line. On the ISMT front, we are experiencing good traction in orders with the financial restructuring done in the last quarter. We are quite optimistic about the execution of our plans for FY 23."
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU