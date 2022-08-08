Tarsons Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Tarsons Products consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2022 quarter
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2022.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2022.
Tarsons Products Ltd crashed 10.32% to Rs 768.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20231 shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd tumbled 9.34% to Rs 22.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2405 shares in the past one month.
Honda India Power Products Ltd lost 9.15% to Rs 1454.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup slipped 8.49% to Rs 14.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shed 8.05% to Rs 7.77. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76100 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU