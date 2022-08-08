Tarsons Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2022.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 August 2022.

Tarsons Products Ltd crashed 10.32% to Rs 768.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20231 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd tumbled 9.34% to Rs 22.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2405 shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd lost 9.15% to Rs 1454.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup slipped 8.49% to Rs 14.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shed 8.05% to Rs 7.77. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76100 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)