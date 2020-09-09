Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 22.43 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 10.15% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.4334.29 -35 OPM %30.6318.61 -PBDT8.187.58 8 PBT7.927.23 10 NP5.755.22 10
