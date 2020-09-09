Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 22.43 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 10.15% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.4334.2930.6318.618.187.587.927.235.755.22

