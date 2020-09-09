Brightcom Group reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 116.11 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 116.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales116.11114.59 1 OPM %2.162.64 -PBDT0.880.41 115 PBT0.820.19 332 NP0.49-24.57 LP
