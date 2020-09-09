Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.29% to Rs 218.42 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.29% to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 392.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

