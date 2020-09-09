JUST IN
Business Standard

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.29% to Rs 218.42 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.29% to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 392.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales218.42392.09 -44 OPM %-6.499.01 -PBDT-31.3422.10 PL PBT-40.6513.50 PL NP-26.4310.23 PL

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:43 IST

