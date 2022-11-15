Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 83.63% to Rs 13.24 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 350.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 83.63% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.247.21 84 OPM %4.764.85 -PBDT0.450.18 150 PBT0.370.09 311 NP0.270.06 350

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:52 IST

