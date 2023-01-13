National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 1.03%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 5.31% over last one month compared to 2.12% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.5% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.03% today to trade at Rs 83.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.72% to quote at 21401.29. The index is up 2.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.02% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 4.85 % over last one year compared to the 2.25% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 5.31% over last one month compared to 2.12% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26555 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.52 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.75 on 04 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67 on 28 Sep 2022.

