National Fertilizer achieves highest ever production of Urea in Q3

National Fertilizer has achieved ever highest production of 9.99 Lakh MT Urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21. The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by CoVID 19.
The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best Urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020.
The Nangal Plant while increasing production levels at Plant also achieved ever lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCal/MT Urea against previous best of 6615 GCal/MT Urea.
The company through meticulous planning worked past the disruptions caused by CoVID and 'Rail Roko' agitation in Punjab & Haryana.
NFL has been increasing its non-Urea business also. In 03, NFL produced ever highest quantity of 4981 MT of Bentonite Sulphur at its Panipat Plant.
The company has also undertaken a number of energy saving schemes. Owing to restrictions in international movement, part of energy saving projects at Vijaipur were commissioned through remote advisory from Japan; a unique achievement.
NFL is a major contributor to the indigenous supply of fertilizers and a key player in the food supply chain of the country.
