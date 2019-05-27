JUST IN
Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter
India Cements standalone net profit rises 24.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 1563.99 crore

Net profit of India Cements rose 24.33% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 1563.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1397.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.99% to Rs 69.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 5627.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5340.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1563.991397.81 12 5627.995340.72 5 OPM %12.2911.34 -11.3312.97 - PBDT126.9690.64 40 344.73372.05 -7 PBT62.1724.24 156 93.42116.11 -20 NP43.8535.27 24 69.44100.62 -31

