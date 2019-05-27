India Cements standalone net profit rises 24.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 1563.99 crore

Net profit of Cements rose 24.33% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 1563.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1397.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.99% to Rs 69.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 5627.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5340.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1563.991397.815627.995340.7212.2911.3411.3312.97126.9690.64344.73372.0562.1724.2493.42116.1143.8535.2769.44100.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)