Commerce Minister inaugurates Rs 1000 crore worth projects
Five Core Electronics consolidated net profit declines 28.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.47% to Rs 101.82 crore

Net profit of Five Core Electronics declined 28.76% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 101.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales101.8286.68 17 OPM %7.2811.99 -PBDT6.319.12 -31 PBT5.728.47 -32 NP4.986.99 -29

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 16:35 IST

