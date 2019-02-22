JUST IN
Think Ink Studio Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Easun Reyrolle reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 52.47% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net Loss of Easun Reyrolle reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.47% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.484.25 52 OPM %-22.99-74.12 -PBDT-1.460.89 PL PBT-2.57-0.27 -852 NP-2.57-0.27 -852

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 15:39 IST

