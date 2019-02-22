Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Sanchay Finvest reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.23 -70 OPM %-342.8678.26 -PBDT-0.210.19 PL PBT-0.210.19 PL NP-0.210.19 PL
