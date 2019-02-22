JUST IN
Panache Digilife consolidated net profit declines 78.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 41.90% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife declined 78.44% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.90% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.1427.78 -42 OPM %4.716.62 -PBDT0.601.71 -65 PBT0.551.67 -67 NP0.361.67 -78

Fri, February 22 2019. 16:35 IST

