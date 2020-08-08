Natural Capsules consolidated net profit rises 608.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 16.00 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules rose 608.57% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.0014.0210.008.771.791.350.760.452.480.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)