Natural Capsules consolidated net profit rises 608.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 16.00 croreNet profit of Natural Capsules rose 608.57% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.0014.02 14 OPM %10.008.77 -PBDT1.791.35 33 PBT0.760.45 69 NP2.480.35 609
