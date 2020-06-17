Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 22.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 454.80 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 22.10% to Rs 94.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 454.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 460.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 1915.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2094.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales454.80455.70 0 1915.002094.50 -9 OPM %28.2132.54 -30.4237.95 - PBDT147.20174.10 -15 668.50905.70 -26 PBT116.70152.40 -23 568.70824.70 -31 NP94.10120.80 -22 460.80644.40 -28
