Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 22.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 454.80 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 22.10% to Rs 94.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 454.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 460.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 1915.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2094.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

