JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Utilties shares soften

Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 33.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 22.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 454.80 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 22.10% to Rs 94.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 454.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 460.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 1915.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2094.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales454.80455.70 0 1915.002094.50 -9 OPM %28.2132.54 -30.4237.95 - PBDT147.20174.10 -15 668.50905.70 -26 PBT116.70152.40 -23 568.70824.70 -31 NP94.10120.80 -22 460.80644.40 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU