Bosch Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and NESCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2021.

Bosch Ltd spiked 8.28% to Rs 16752.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2464 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd soared 7.35% to Rs 643. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37809 shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd surged 7.24% to Rs 4468.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 7.04% to Rs 128.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

NESCO Ltd spurt 6.41% to Rs 655.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7595 shares in the past one month.

