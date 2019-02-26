NBCC (India) signs MoU with Raipur SMART City

NBCC (India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Raipur SMART City (RSCL).
RSCL has appointed NBCC (India) as their Executing Agency for the various infrastructure works under Raipur SMART city at Raipur; on 'Deposit work basis', NBCC will charge project management consultancy (PMC) fees of 8% on the actual cost of work.
For projects on self sustainable basis, NBCC will charge additional 2% of sale proceeds towards marketing and sale of Monetization of land/built up spaces.
