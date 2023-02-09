NCC consolidated net profit rises 106.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Action Construction Equipment launches India's first electric mobile crane
Industrials shares edge higher
Industrials shares edge higher
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 3849.60 croreNet profit of NCC rose 106.36% to Rs 157.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 3849.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3014.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3849.603014.94 28 OPM %9.789.17 -PBDT293.75173.41 69 PBT242.13126.33 92 NP157.7076.42 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU