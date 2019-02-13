NCC consolidated net profit rises 74.17% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 63.49% to Rs 3378.67 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 74.17% to Rs 167.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.49% to Rs 3378.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2066.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3378.672066.65 63 OPM %12.2212.22 -PBDT306.82156.34 96 PBT256.30115.28 122 NP167.5796.21 74

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019.

