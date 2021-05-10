Nearly 18 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs Free Of Cost By Government

Government of India has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces. Furthermore, more than 9 lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

