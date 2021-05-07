Downside Risk For Indian Economy Materializing Following Recent Surge In Covid-19 Cases Says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases implies that downside risks for the economy are materializing.

The fund is following these developments very closely, and we will be revisiting that growth forecast in our World Economic Outlook update, which will be forthcoming in July. For India, it will be critical to continue with a coordinated policy response to fight the virus, including through accelerating the vaccination campaign and providing fiscal resources to the health sector and social support to the most vulnerable, and those are the immediate policy priorities.

