Downside Risk For Indian Economy Materializing Following Recent Surge In Covid-19 Cases Says IMF

-
ALSO READ
Economic Buzz: IMF Expects Double Digit Growth For Indian Economy
Finance Minister Says World's Largest Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Underway In India
Japan Stocks gain on bargain hunting
India Severely Affected By Pandemic But Gradually Recovering Says IMF
Manufacturing Sector Spearheading Growth Recovery Says RBI Governor
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases implies that downside risks for the economy are materializing.
The fund is following these developments very closely, and we will be revisiting that growth forecast in our World Economic Outlook update, which will be forthcoming in July. For India, it will be critical to continue with a coordinated policy response to fight the virus, including through accelerating the vaccination campaign and providing fiscal resources to the health sector and social support to the most vulnerable, and those are the immediate policy priorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU