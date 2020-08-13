SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SAB Industries consolidated net profit rises 814.06% in the June 2020 quarter
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter
LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online
Interglobe Aviation bounces after clarification
-
Sales decline 46.27% to Rs 0.36 croreNet Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.27% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.360.67 -46 OPM %8.33-16.42 -PBDT0.01-0.11 LP PBT-0.20-0.32 38 NP-0.20-0.32 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU