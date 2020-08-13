JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 65.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

SPA Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.72% to Rs 10.96 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.84% to Rs 32.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.9613.16 -17 32.6798.51 -67 OPM %-6.3910.03 -6.403.68 - PBDT0.670.56 20 1.101.62 -32 PBT0.580.45 29 0.701.16 -40 NP0.29-0.04 LP 0.350.57 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU