Shradha Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore

Shradha Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.010.09-1800.00-100.000.010.060.010.0600.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)