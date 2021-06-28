Volumes soar at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 75.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1758 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 June 2021.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 75.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1758 shares. The stock gained 5.35% to Rs.2,667.65. Volumes stood at 350 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 9.52 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.81% to Rs.188.95. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95586 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.776.95. Volumes stood at 52559 shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 75019 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13739 shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.2,809.60. Volumes stood at 6451 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 57666 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22556 shares. The stock increased 3.37% to Rs.348.60. Volumes stood at 46983 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)