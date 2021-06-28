Dr Reddys Lab launches 2-DG to combat COVID-19

The drug major announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) and it will supply the product to major government and private hospitals across India.

In the initial weeks, the drug major will make 2-DG available in hospitals across metros and Tier-I cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India. 2-DG manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care. The emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on 1 May 2021.

On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 28.7% to Rs 557.30 crore on 6.7% increase in net sales to Rs 4,728.40 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.64% to Rs 5,345.50 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 5,312.65 to Rs 5,381.85 so far.

