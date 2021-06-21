Information Technology stocks fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 79.3 points or 0.27% at 29067.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.88%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.67%),Wipro Ltd (down 1.61%),NIIT Ltd (down 1.33%),Mphasis Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.12%), NELCO Ltd (down 1.09%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.78%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 0.76%), and Aptech Ltd (down 0.72%).

On the other hand, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 9.65%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 9.07%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 6.58%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 39.79 or 0.08% at 52304.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18 points or 0.11% at 15665.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.81 points or 0.53% at 24779.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.12 points or 0.09% at 7695.07.

On BSE,1908 shares were trading in green, 1293 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

