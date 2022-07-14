Nazara Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 575.8, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.2% in NIFTY and a 7.07% lost in the Nifty IT index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575.8, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 15955.5. The Sensex is at 53400.68, down 0.21%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1938.7, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

