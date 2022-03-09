Nestle India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17159.85, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.35% in last one year as compared to a 7.46% rally in NIFTY and a 3.2% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17159.85, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.83% on the day, quoting at 16306.35. The Sensex is at 54476.74, up 1.97%.Nestle India Ltd has eased around 5.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34006.9, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31957 shares today, compared to the daily average of 76110 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17217.15, down 0.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 87.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

