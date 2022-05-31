Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.35, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% jump in NIFTY and a 16.43% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.35, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16623.55. The Sensex is at 55732.31, down 0.35%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 11.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2021.45, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

