SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stays in winning mode

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1162.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1162.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16635.1. The Sensex is at 55716.69, down 0.37%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 7.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16629.2, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1165.35, up 1.41% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 20.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 76.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)