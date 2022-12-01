Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

-
-
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 4.81 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 60.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7941 shares
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 December 2022.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 4.81 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 60.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7941 shares. The stock increased 1.73% to Rs.602.15. Volumes stood at 6113 shares in the last session.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 12009 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock increased 9.70% to Rs.977.95. Volumes stood at 1314 shares in the last session.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd clocked volume of 54219 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4957 shares. The stock gained 7.50% to Rs.416.95. Volumes stood at 7011 shares in the last session.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12037 shares. The stock rose 9.39% to Rs.308.00. Volumes stood at 6176 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12176 shares. The stock rose 1.68% to Rs.686.35. Volumes stood at 12876 shares in the last session.
