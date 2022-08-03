Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indus Towers Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Brightcom Group Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2022.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd crashed 11.56% to Rs 1177.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3702 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd tumbled 6.04% to Rs 206. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd lost 6.04% to Rs 304.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34425 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd fell 5.01% to Rs 380.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 44.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

