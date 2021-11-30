Talbros Automotive Components Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mindteck (India) Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd, Lovable Lingerie Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 November 2021.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd soared 17.64% to Rs 334.45 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5285 shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 104. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9945 shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 53.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14716 shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd spurt 9.85% to Rs 165. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58766 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd added 9.74% to Rs 5.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1505 shares in the past one month.

