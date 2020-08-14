NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 44.94% in the March 2020 quarter
Domino s Pizza-ITC Foods to make home delivery of essentials
L T Foods sees uptick in demand in consumer business
Swojas Energy Foods standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Board of L T Foods decides to dissolve a subsidiary and puts consolidation of international biz on hold
-
Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 32.85 croreNet profit of NHC Foods declined 6.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.8526.83 22 OPM %3.263.69 -PBDT0.731.58 -54 PBT0.411.23 -67 NP0.400.43 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU