NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 32.85 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods declined 6.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.8526.83 22 OPM %3.263.69 -PBDT0.731.58 -54 PBT0.411.23 -67 NP0.400.43 -7

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:33 IST

