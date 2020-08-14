NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 32.85 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods declined 6.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32.8526.833.263.690.731.580.411.230.400.43

